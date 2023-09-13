Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Has Erupted Again With Lava Fountains (Video)

The Kilauea volcano on the Big Island in Hawaii has started erupting again with large lava fountains. The eruption was downgraded just one day after the volcano began erupting again, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The last time Kilauea erupted was in June of this year. For several weeks, the volcano was displaying fountains of …



Read More...