Member of Anti-Catholic LGBT Group Promoted by Dodgers Arrested for Masturbating in Public

Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, a member of the anti-Catholic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, was arrested last month after publicly masturbating at a California beach for approximately an hour. The post Member of Anti-Catholic LGBT Group Promoted by Dodgers Arrested for Masturbating in Public appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


