PHOTOTHERAPY: It’s Real, It Works & This Inventor Puts It In The Palm Of Your Hand (Video)

What is Phototherapy? The science of phototherapy, which has been around for about 100 years, uses light to improve the health of the body. As far back as two thousand years ago, the ancient Greeks had a center for studying the effects of different colored lights on the body. Even the ancient Egyptians, who promoted …



Read More...