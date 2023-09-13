The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Trump May Only Review Evidence in Secure Location, Judge Says

September 13, 2023   |   Tags:

Former president Donald Trump and his lawyers may only review classified evidence in a secure place as he prepares for a criminal trial over his handling of secret documents after he left office in 2021, a judge ruled on Wednesday. The post Trump May Only Review Evidence in Secure Location, Judge Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


