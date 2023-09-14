The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Finally Personally Addresses Impeachment Inquiry – He Didn’t Help His Case

September 14, 2023   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden has finally responded to the impeachment inquiry that Republicans are launching against him, and his answer was less than convincing. On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced […] The post Biden Finally Personally Addresses Impeachment Inquiry - He Didn't Help His Case appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x