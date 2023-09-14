Brickbat: Spiked

September 14, 2023 | Tags: REASON, Sports

Milford, Massachusetts, police have charged Luis Loja-Caguana with keeping a disorderly home, gaming or betting, and keeping a place for registering bets. They've also charged Zoila Castro with selling liquor without permits. According to police, Loja-Caguana paved over the backyard at his home and installed two full volleyball courts. Police say he not only hosted volleyball games there but ran a betting operation on the games.

The post Brickbat: Spiked appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...