Judge Rules Obama’s DACA Program Illegal

September 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A U.S. judge on Wednesday ruled against a program offering deportation relief and work permits to immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, known as "Dreamers," despite an attempt by President Joe Biden's administration to bolster the program's standing with a new regulation. The post Judge Rules Obama’s DACA Program Illegal appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



