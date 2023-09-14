New Bill Combats Tyrannical Democrats From Declaring Nationwide Public Health Emergency To Enforce Gun Control

For those unaware, Gun Owners of America recently filed suit against New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her unconstitutional ban on carrying firearms.

Governor Grisham banned open and concealed carry under the guise of a “public health emergency.” The ban drew a surprisingly bipartisan backlash from both Republicans and Democrats.

I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution. No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/kOhLMtaOl2 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 9, 2023

The consensus from both sides of the aisle is that the government cannot suspend constitutional rights even for a so-called public health emergency.

Well, last month, Senate Democrats from the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions voted to strike down an amendment from the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act that would have prevented the President of the United States and the Department of Health and Human Services from declaring a public health emergency to push gun control.

The Braun Amendment, named for Senator Mike Braun, who introduced it, would protect gun owners from tyranny in the name of public health.

GOA has been fighting with Senator Mike Braun on this issue for YEARS.⁰⁰Will @tedlieu and @davidhogg111 support this amendment to prevent the federal government from using a “public health emergency” to impose gun control? https://t.co/28alBI6zmf — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) September 9, 2023

Critics of the Braun Amendment said that the government would never use a public health emergency to push gun control. Now, a month later, the critics of the Amendment have been proven wrong by the Governor of New Mexico.

Watch: Ben from the Minuteman Moment details how the Biden Administration’s Health and Human Services Appointee Xavier Becerra is working to impose gun control under the guise of a public health emergency.

We’ve seen disasters weaponized for gun control before. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the federal government confiscated firearms from American citizens, treating those same law-abiding gun owners like criminals because they had “emergency powers.”

Because of this, GOA worked to prohibit the confiscation of firearms in the National Disasters Emergency Act. Now, it has some of the best protections against misuse.

The situation in New Mexico shows that allowing “public health emergencies” to push gun control is ripe for abuse. Gun owners should have the same level of protection from government overreach during a health emergency as they do during a natural disaster.

Now, we need your help. Congress must pass the Protecting the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Act—which is a standalone version of the amendment Senator Braun offered at the committee. The bill is soon to be reintroduced in the House and Senate, and every member of Congress ought to cosponsor.

Please call your Senators and Representative and let them know that the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act must not be passed without protections to prevent tyrants like Governo Grisham from being able to push gun control using the federal government in the future.

