New Mortal Kombat Game Reveals All Fatalities Are Brought On By Climate Change

September 14, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CHICAGO — NeartherRealm Studios announced that their newest installment in the popular Mortal Kombat franchise, aptly titled Mortal Kombat 1, will reveal that all fatalities are the product of man-made climate change.



Read More...