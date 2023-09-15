ACQUITTED! Last Three Defendants in FBI’s Whitmer Entrapment Plot Win in Court

Victory.

BREAKING The final three defendants in the Whitmer kidnapping case have all just been acquitted on all counts in Antrim County court in Michigan. Eric Molitor, Bill Null and Michael Null were found not guilty by the jury after a 2 week trial. pic.twitter.com/vrYPc9qusB

According to The Epoch Times:

The last three men to stand trial in the case related to the alleged attempt to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) have been acquitted.

After a three-week trial, the jury, which deliberated for about a day, found Michael Null and his twin brother, William Null, and Eric Molitor not guilty on Sept. 15 of providing material support for terrorist acts and firearm charges.

Each of the two state charges are felonies.

Prosecutor James Rossiter told the jury in closing arguments on Sept. 14 that the three men sought to aid and abet “bring[ing] terrorism to Antrim County.”

“If you’re going to help somebody, knowing that they planned a terrorist act, that’s wrong,” he said.

William Barnett, Mr. Molitor’s attorney, told the jury during closing arguments that the prosecution was desperate to prove wrongdoing.

“This thing just became a good story they couldn’t back out of,” he said. “They’re here pulling the shortcuts to try to get somebody convicted, an innocent person.”