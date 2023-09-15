‘Betrayal’: How Biden Adviser Anita Dunn and SKDK Played Both Sides in Sexual Harassment Case

September 15, 2023

One of President Joe Biden's most trusted advisers is under fire amid revelations that she helped guide former Illinois House speaker Michael Madigan (D.) through a sexual harassment scandal while her firm was working with a #MeToo advocacy group representing one of Madigan's accusers. The post 'Betrayal': How Biden Adviser Anita Dunn and SKDK Played Both Sides in Sexual Harassment Case appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



