The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

From Court Packing to Climate Change, Teachers’ Unions Push Progressive Priorities as Test Scores Plummet

September 15, 2023   |   Tags:

As student achievement scores hit historic lows this summer, the nation's largest teachers' unions prepared for the upcoming school year by lecturing members on court packing, climate change, and other liberal policy priorities. The post From Court Packing to Climate Change, Teachers' Unions Push Progressive Priorities as Test Scores Plummet appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x