Iran’s Khamenei Crows About America’s Decline as He Counts the Billions Biden Sent Him
September 15, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYThe timing of the Biden regime’s announcement that it was sending six billion dollars to Iran in exchange for five American hostages was fitting: the announcement came last Monday, Sept. 11. The Biden regime handing over billions to a rogue Islamic regime that will certainly use it to aid jihad groups internationally and choosing Sept. …
