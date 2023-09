Mormon Parents Name Another Kid By Scooping 11 Random Letters Out Of Alphabet Spaghettios

September 15, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEPHI, UT — Expecting their thirteenth child, Naethainiel and Ruthannaleeeley Shumway resumed the centuries-old Mormon tradition of picking possible baby names by scooping a handful of random letters out of a can of Alphabet SpaghettiOs™.



Read More...