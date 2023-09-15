NeoCon RINO Dan Crenshaw Says He Will ‘Tear Apart’ Tuberville Over Military Confirmation Blockade

(Daily Caller)—Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw said he is ready to “tear apart” Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville over his ongoing hold on the confirmation of the Pentagon’s military nominees, Politico reported on Friday.

Tuberville has successfully blocked the confirmations of over 300 military nominees in the Senate since February out of protest of the Pentagon’s abortion policy, which funds female service members’ travel while seeking an out-of-state abortion. Crenshaw expressed his frustration with Tuberville’s blockade and feared “worsening consequences” in a text exchange with Republican allies, according to Politico.

“[I am] at a point where I’m going to tear apart (if asked) coach/Senator/non-veteran Tuberville for personally attacking service members who have spent almost 30 years serving our country,” Crenshaw said in a text exchange. “I don’t know what outcome he expected, but I’m hearing more and more that his actions are having worsening consequences.

Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti said that Tuberville’s hold will take the military “years to recover” from if not lifted soon, during her confirmation hearing on Thursday. Franchetti is currently nominated for the Chief of Naval operations position but will only be able to fill the role as in an acting capacity due to the blockade.

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said during Franchetti’s confirmation that Tuberville’s hold will cause disruptions in Navy operations at every level, and further strain the branch’s recruiting crisis.

“The price our nation will pay for the reckless behavior of Senator Tuberville will reach far into the future,” Warren said.

Tuberville contends that his blockade is not hurting military effectiveness, and is solely intended to target service members at the highest levels. Tuberville also noted that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer could hold individual confirmation votes, which he has thus far refused to do.

Tuberville told Franchetti during Thursday’s confirmation hearing that he looks forward to seeing her in the Navy and encouraged her to put politics aside in her new role.

“I know you can do that job – I’m looking forward to it,” Tuberville told Franchetti.

Crenshaw and Tuberville did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

