Netanyahu Announces Meeting With Biden Next Week
September 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Joe Biden during his trip to the United Nations General Assembly next week, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Thursday, without specifying the exact location of the meeting. The post Netanyahu Announces Meeting With Biden Next Week appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
