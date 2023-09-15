Supreme Court Pauses Restrictions on Biden Admin Contacting Social Media Companies

September 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily put on hold an order restricting the ability of President Joe Biden's administration to encourage social media companies to remove content it considers misleading, including about the COVID-19 pandemic. The post Supreme Court Pauses Restrictions on Biden Admin Contacting Social Media Companies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...