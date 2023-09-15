Trump Leads Biden in Critical 2024 Swing States: Reuters/Ipsos Poll
President Joe Biden's chances of reelection are being jeopardized by voters' concerns over his age, the economy, and crime, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, creating an opportunity for Republican challenger Donald Trump to return to the White House. The post Trump Leads Biden in Critical 2024 Swing States: Reuters/Ipsos Poll appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
