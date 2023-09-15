The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Union Joe’ To Address Auto Workers Strike He Said Wouldn’t Happen

President Joe Biden on Friday will deliver remarks on the contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the Detroit Three automakers, the White House said, within hours of the union launching strikes at three factories. The post ‘Union Joe’ To Address Auto Workers Strike He Said Wouldn’t Happen appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


