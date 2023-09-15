WATCH: History According to Joe Biden

September 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden loves to talk about himself. He's also a notorious liar. When the 80-year-old president tells a story about his (very, very long) life, odds are the details have been exaggerated beyond recognition or are entirely made up, false memories churned out by his ailing and deluded brain. The post WATCH: History According to Joe Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...