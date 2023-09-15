‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore Stunner: Donates All Future Screen Royalties to Black Lives Matter

September 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Acclaimed comic book author Alan Moore told a British publication that he will no longer accept royalties for his work and that he has demanded the funds be sent to […] The post 'Watchmen' Creator Alan Moore Stunner: Donates All Future Screen Royalties to Black Lives Matter appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...