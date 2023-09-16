Are the Accusations Against Russell Brand a Globalist Op to Eliminate Someone Dangerous to Them?

Quick disclaimer: I have no idea if the accusations against actor and podcaster Russell Brand are real or fake. What I know for sure is that the timing of the corporate media documentary (he is NOT charged with a crime) is extremely suspicious. I also know that he’s been making some powerful enemies with his ongoing spread of liberal views (not to be confused with leftist views) that run counter to the approved narratives.

I am not going to dispute the validity of the sexual assault allegations against him because the “evidence” presented could be made up or it could be completely real. I’m not qualified to judge based on the limited information available. But considering the Jeffrey Epstein list has been completely buried with nary a corporate media journalist asking any questions, it’s conspicuous that Brand suddenly has these accusations against him at the height of his influence.

He’s opposed to Big Government, Big Pharma, the Ukrainian grift, and tyranny in general. Politically he’s more of a Neo-Marxist/Libertarian hybrid, if that makes any sense at all. So while I agree with many of his stances on personal freedom and transparency of government, I’m no fan of some of his other stances. This is a long preface, but it’s necessary because it’s prudent to understand WHY the powers-that-be would go after him before deciding whether this is a smear job or if he’s really facing truths being told by victims. Again, I don’t know enough to judge.

So let’s start with what is being claimed by the British news outlets who put the documentary together, as reported by Amanda Prestigiacomo at Daily Wire:

The Sunday Times report said four women, whose names have not been disclosed, have accused Brand of sexual misconduct from 2006 to 2013, which was the height of Brand’s mainstream fame. One woman claims Brand raped her, while another alleged victim, who is now 31, says Brand sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old (the age of consent in the UK). “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” Brand said on video platform Rumble. “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” he continued. “Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.” Notably, the allegations against Brand came from a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches. “There are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack,” Brand countered. “I feel like I’m being attacked, and obviously they are working very closely together.” Brand, at the time of the video, said he had heard from one media outlet and one TV company. The Sunday Times and The Times said it gave Brand eight days to respond to the allegations, and noted that Brand’s legal team responded by taking issue with the media outlets intentionally choosing to anonymize the names of his accusers, likely making it more difficult for Brand to refute directly. Brand’s team also told the media that this was a “concerted campaign” and that there is a “deeply concerning agenda to all this, namely the fact that he is an alternative media broadcaster competing with mainstream media.” According to the report, one woman is claiming Brand raped her in his Los Angeles home. She says she was treated at a rape crisis center on the same day of the alleged rape, and The Sunday Times suggested medical records confirm this. The report also said via text message, Brand replied “very sorry,” when the woman texted, “When a girl say[s] NO it means no.” Another woman, who is now 31 years old, says she was still in school when she was in a relationship with Brand for about three months. The accuser says Brand referred to her as “the child” and once “forced his penis down her throat,” the report said. Another woman claims Brand sexually assaulted her and then threatened her with legal action if she were to talk about the allegation. And a fourth woman says Brand sexually assaulted her and was physically and emotionally abusive. Brand posted his denial video to X (formerly Twitter) as well, where it racked up nearly 32 million views in a matter of hours.

This is happening pic.twitter.com/N8zIKLbJN2 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 15, 2023

Elon Musk pointed out that Brand is a threat to corporate media, Of course. They don’t like competition., “Of course. They don’t like competition.’

Of course. They don’t like competition. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2023

Tucker Carlson took a different angle, noting that Brand was a threat to known agendas of the New World Order. He posted, “Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen.”

Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen. https://t.co/3T7GjBddA5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 16, 2023

Both Musk and Carlson would know because they’ve been targeted by the powers-that-be as well. The methods of taking down enemies of the globalists differ for each individual. It makes sense that they would target Brand with sexual assault accusations because it’s easier to suspend disbelief of such things when Hollywood celebrities are involved. Nobody would believe Tucker Carlson sexually assault four women just as nobody would believe Russell Brand was manipulating shareholders of his companies.

In other words, the powers-that-be (New World Order, Deep State, Globalist Elite Cabal, whatever you want to call them) personalize their smear campaigns to maximize believability.

Therein lies the key to takedowns of powerful people orchestrated by the powers-that-be. They know how to craft a narrative that keeps enough people in the dark until the damage is done. A great example of his was the Russian collusion hoax they used against Donald Trump. It has now been revealed that not only was it all made up, but more importantly they KNEW it was made up when they used it against him. But how many people have gone to jail over the destructive series of lies that plagued our nation for nearly four years? Exactly.

That’s their playbook. This is why it’s important to be extremely skeptical of the timing of this documentary hit piece against Brand. Whether any of it is true or not, the powers-that-be wield facts and fiction like weapons of individual destruction.

In the conservative sphere, there seems to be two dominant types of responses to the accusations. Many if not most are keeping quiet. They don’t want to be seen supporting an accused rapist but they also don’t want to speak out in case it’s all a setup.

The other group are those who aren’t buying the narrative or the charges. Here are some examples of those people:

Alex Jones has personal experiences with Russell Brand.

Ian Miles Cheong said the fact that these alleged crimes are in the news and not in the courts is telling.

Fact is, they have no case or they would’ve gone to the courts by now instead of smearing Russell Brand in the press. This whole thing smells as bad as what they did to Julian Assange, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson and so many others. What do all these men have in common? They threaten the press. They have more influence than the media—and that cannot be allowed to stand. The message is simple: if you speak against the narrative, the legacy media will come for you.

Fact is, they have no case or they would’ve gone to the courts by now instead of smearing Russell Brand in the press. This whole thing smells as bad as what they did to Julian Assange, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson and so many others. What do all these men have in common? They… pic.twitter.com/COJKwsH7vn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 16, 2023

Dr. Simon Goddek believes it’s a conspiracy to silence Brand.

It’s a disgrace what the establishment is doing to @rustyrockets. Instead of addressing the criminal activities of the Biden family or focusing on the Epstein client list, they are trying to silence those who question the global agenda. I can relate to how he feels now, having lost three jobs and faced the wildest accusations. They are even trying to take everything I own here in Brazil, especially after I had to leave my homeland, the Netherlands, due to political repression two years ago. However, I will not stop standing up for freedom, and I’m certain that my fellow fighters, including Russell Brand, won’t either. And to the authoritarian mainstream journalists trying to cancel us, remember: He who laughs last, laughs best.

It’s a disgrace what the establishment is doing to @rustyrockets. Instead of addressing the criminal activities of the Biden family or focusing on the Epstein client list, they are trying to silence those who question the global agenda. I can relate to how he feels now, having… https://t.co/SOWtErn33e — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) September 16, 2023

Journalist Jacqui Deevoy said the documentary is all very suspicious.

I watched the Channel 4 documentary on Russell Brand. All highly suspect. I know if I pitched an idea for an inflammatory documentary to a TV company and said all the main contributors were going to be anonymous with their faces in shadow or played by actors, I’d have the idea flung back in my face. The stories told may or may not be true but trial by TV is never fair. Whether he’s guilty or not, this film is clearly a hit piece. A neatly orchestrated attack. Brand is getting too popular, is way too ‘over target’ and has to be removed. And this is how they do it.

I watched the Channel 4 documentary on Russell Brand. All highly suspect. I know if I pitched an idea for an inflammatory documentary to a TV company and said all the main contributors were going to be anonymous with their faces in shadow or played by actors, I’d have the idea… pic.twitter.com/PtLKCM26Iu — Jacqui Deevoy (@JacquiDeevoy1) September 17, 2023

A woman who had a relationship with Brand said she was interviewed for the documentary but her story wasn’t used because it didn’t match the narrative.

“They weren’t going to use my story because it didn’t fit the narrative.” Woman who claims she spent a “wonderful” weekend with Russell Brand defends the actor.

"They weren't going to use my story because it didn't fit the narrative." Woman who claims she spent a "wonderful" weekend with Russell Brand defends the actor. pic.twitter.com/hzV7jIe5Wn — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 16, 2023

Vince Langman believes he identified the video that encapsulates why they’re going after Brand now.

This video clip is why Russell Brand is being attacked right now pic.twitter.com/W4pB0vz70m — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 16, 2023

Simon Ateba found a different video that supports Elon Musk’s perspective that corporate media fears him, and for good reason.

This video clip might also be why they are going after Russell Brand, many say. WATCH pic.twitter.com/ImxsJoq0Ka — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 17, 2023

Crime Versus Smear

If criminal charges had been filed by one or more of the alleged victims, things might look differently for Russell Brand. But the way things stand with a corporate media narrative spun specifically to take Russell Brand down, I can’t help but to question all of it. Serial sexual abusers don’t stop, but this in-depth media investigation couldn’t find anything newer than a decade old.

That’s very suspicious. It has the same odor as accusations against Brett Kavanaugh.

Powerful men in and out of Hollywood are protected from sexual assault accusations almost as much as DC politicians and bureaucrats are protected from corruption accusations. It’s no coincidence that Russell Brand is the target today whether he did what they claim or not.

This is about sending a message. They don’t like “insiders” who switch sides. They especially do not like anyone who acquires enough influence to start waking “normies” out of their globalist slumber. They want us to be sheep and anyone loud enough to make some of the sheep start asking questions is the greatest threat to the New World Order.

Some may say the timing is off because they could have used these accusations against him before he became so popular. That’s not how they work. This isn’t just about stopping someone who’s countering their narrative. It’s about sending a message to others who may try to do the same thing. By trying to destroy him at his prime level of influence, they do great damage to the movement as a whole.

Brand has shared many compelling messages against our enemies. That they’ve branded him as an accused rapist means many who agree with him will still dump their support whether they believe the accusations or not. Like I said, most on the freedom-loving side will abandon or ignore him so they’re not perceived as supporting a sexual criminal.

I support many of his messages, especially his recent attacks against the globalists. If it’s proven that he’s a rapist, I won’t support him as a person but his messages still ring true. So until they prove his crimes, I’m going to assume this is a Deep State plot to take him down and will support him wholeheartedly.

What do you think? Join the conversation at my Substack.

