Drew’s Receipts: The Media Play Defense for Biden—With One Bombshell Exception

September 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Happy Saturday. Let's check in on the media this week. Where's Hunter?: Hunter Biden's slow-motion journey to the underside of the bus accelerated this week amid news of the first son's federal indictment and President Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry. The mainstream media suggested the felony gun charges were a bit much. But few journalists disputed Hunter […] The post Drew's Receipts: The Media Play Defense for Biden—With One Bombshell Exception appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...