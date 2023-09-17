Makings of a Hollywood Power Couple

September 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Does Humphrey Bogart still command the same name recognition—the same mythology—that he did even for decades after his death? He used to be, as William J. Mann describes in Bogie & Bacall, one of the few old movie stars to appeal to generations far younger than his. But that posthumous popularity seems to have dissipated: When I first arrived at college in 2015, some of my classmates were buying posters of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, James Dean—but few, if any, of Bogart. And none of the posters were of Lauren Bacall, Bogart's fourth wife and four-time leading lady, even though she lived until 2014. The post Makings of a Hollywood Power Couple appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...