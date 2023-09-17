MSNBC Debate with Michael McConnell on Trump and Disqualification Under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment
September 17, 2023 | Tags: REASON
MSNBC recently aired a debate between Prof. Michael McConnell (Stanford) and myself on the question of whether Donald Trump can be disqualified from holding public office in the future, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. We appeared on the Mehdi Hasan show. Here is the video:
Our debate begins about 4-5 minutes in.
Thanks to Mehdi Hasan for inviting us, and to Prof. McConnell for his thoughtful contribution.
I covered many of the issues we discussed in greater detail in a Lawfare article, and in this VC post. The Lawfare article was, in part, a response to this post by McConnell.
The post MSNBC Debate with Michael McConnell on Trump and Disqualification Under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment appeared first on Reason.com.