MSNBC Debate with Michael McConnell on Trump and Disqualification Under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment

September 17, 2023 | Tags: REASON

MSNBC recently aired a debate between Prof. Michael McConnell (Stanford) and myself on the question of whether Donald Trump can be disqualified from holding public office in the future, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. We appeared on the Mehdi Hasan show. Here is the video:

Our debate begins about 4-5 minutes in.

Thanks to Mehdi Hasan for inviting us, and to Prof. McConnell for his thoughtful contribution.

I covered many of the issues we discussed in greater detail in a Lawfare article, and in this VC post. The Lawfare article was, in part, a response to this post by McConnell.

The post MSNBC Debate with Michael McConnell on Trump and Disqualification Under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...