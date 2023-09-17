Vitamin B17: The All Natural Cancer-Fighting Food (Video)
September 17, 2023 | Tags: News, SONS OF LIBERTYJohn Richardson of http://VitaminB174U.com joins nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani and me for an enlightening interview regarding Vitamin B17, specifically its cancer-fighting properties. As people become more informed about God’s Creation and its benefits to us, they lose their fear and become confident in the Creator and His means of maintaining good health and living for …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments