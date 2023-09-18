Brickbat: Boot to the Face

A federal judge has sentenced Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Sgt. Eric Huxley to one year and one day in prison followed by six months home detention after Huxley pleaded guilty to felony deprivation of rights under color of law. Huxley stomped the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who was handcuffed and on the ground. Vaughn was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, but those charges were later dropped.

