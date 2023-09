Dr. Lee Merritt: The Bloodlines Of The People Placed Into Power Are Quite Telling (Video)

Dr. Lee Merritt is one of my favorite people to interview. She is a wealth of knowledge and she’s a genuinely kind person. Last month, I was at G. Edward Griffin‘s 2023 Red Pill Expo and she spoke there and we were able to meet in the flesh for the first time. During her presentation, …



Read More...