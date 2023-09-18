Hunter Biden Sues IRS, Claims Whistleblowers Tried To 'Target' And 'Embarrass' Him

Fresh off his felony indictment for gun charges, Hunter Biden is suing the IRS, alleging that agents have "targeted and sought to embarrass" him.

Yes, the same Hunter who tried to deduct hookers from his tax return. And the same IRS that let him 'call in' for interviews (so he never did), and abruptly swapped out the team investigating him in May - leading to several whistleblowers coming forward to allege not just slow-walking the case, but a coverup involving (obviously) preferential treatment.

So, on Monday morning, with Hunter in congressional crosshairs, Hunter's lawyers filed a lawsuit Monday morning which cites two major examples in IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who claimed that the agency mishandled aspects of the Biden investigation.

Biden's lawyers allege that the IRS "willfully, knowingly, and/or by gross negligence, unlawfully disclosed Mr. Biden's confidential tax information," and have demanded $1,000 in damages for "each and every unauthorized disclosure of his tax returns," Fox News reports.

"Biden is the son of the President of the United States. He has all the same responsibilities as any other American citizen, and the IRS can and should make certain that he abides by those responsibilities," reads the filing. "Similarly, Mr. Biden has no fewer or lesser rights than any other American citizen, and no government agency or government agent has free rein to violate his rights simply because of who he is."

"Yet the IRS and its agents have conducted themselves under a presumption that the rights that apply to every other American citizen do not apply to Mr. Biden," the filing continues.

Shapley and Ziegler in the crosshairs?

Supervisory IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley (L) and IRS Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler allegedly "targeted and sought to embarrass" Hunter Biden, according to a Monday lawsuit. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

According to Hunter's legal team, IRS agents Shapley and Ziegler (the latter being a gay Democrat) "targeted and sought to embarrass" Hunter with statements to the media, and that the pair of agents are only the "most recent" example.

The pair (which regime puppet ABC News referred to as "so-called" whistleblowers) testified before the House Oversight Committee earlier this year, where they say they were hindered at various points in their investigation into Hunter.

Hunter's lawsuit argues that the pair's whistleblower status "cannot and does not shield them from their wrongful conduct in making unauthorized public disclosures that are not permitted by the whistleblower process."