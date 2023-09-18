The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘I’m Going to Die’: Dem Congresswoman Announces Retirement After Being Diagnosed with Rare Disorder

September 18, 2023

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia on Monday announced that she will not be seeking re-election after her diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder that has no cure. Prior to […] The post 'I'm Going to Die': Dem Congresswoman Announces Retirement After Being Diagnosed with Rare Disorder appeared first on The Western Journal.


