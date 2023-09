URGENT: God’s Plan to Defeat the Deep State Revealed (Video)

This is war — but not in the traditionally understood sense. “As the Apostle Paul says in Ephesians 6, this is a spiritual battle,” said Alex Newman, Liberty Sentinel CEO, at the ReAwaken Tour in Las Vegas, Nevada, this past weekend, speaking on God’s revealed plan in the Bible to defeat evil. “Yes, there are …



Read More...