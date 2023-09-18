Wisconsin Republicans Vote To Oust Top Election Official Following Messy And Chaotic 2020 Election

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate voted to fire the head of the state’s elections agency on Thursday, citing the need to restore citizens’ trust in the electoral process following Wisconsin’s messy 2020 election. “Wisconsinites have expressed concerns with the administration of elections both here in Wisconsin and nationally,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, a Republican, said. […]



