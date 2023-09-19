Cherry Picking: Keep It In Context! If You Knew The Scriptures, You Would Be Saying, “Thank You For The Warning”

“He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.” -John 8:7 Keeping it in context, what did the Lord say after this? The modern Gospel proclaimers are at it again. They are doing their best to gut the pith and the marrow of the Gospel’s meaning by misconstruing and …



Read More...