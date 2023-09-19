Group Behind Victorious Supreme Court Lawsuit Tackles Affirmative Action at Military Academies
September 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The U.S. Military Academy, known as West Point, was sued on Tuesday by an anti-affirmative action group challenging the school's use of race as a factor in student admissions as a violation of the constitutional principle of equal protection. The post Group Behind Victorious Supreme Court Lawsuit Tackles Affirmative Action at Military Academies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
