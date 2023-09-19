UN To Discuss How To Better Control The World At Annual General Assembly

The UN's charter outlines a grand mission statement of benevolent purpose, with its supposed root mission being the pursuit of global peace and security. It is therefore ironic that the institution relies on a host of fabricated crisis events and ongoing conflicts in order to remain relevant. As UN Secretary António Guterres argues: “The UN is not a Vanity Fair, it is a political body.” And really, that is the problem. There is no use for the UN other than to act as a foil for the eventual imposition of a faceless and unaccountable world government.

The organization will always strive for more centralization as long as it exists; it does not care about peace, it cares about power. Thus, every new crisis event is seen as an opportunity for these people, not as a threat that needs to be solved.

If you want to find the source of most of today's political and social discord, all you have to do is examine the history of interventions by the UN. For example, the very existence of ESG lending programs designed to create incentives for corporations to push woke propaganda and carbon controls on the populace started in the halls of the UN. If you want to know where the rush towards “sustainable development goals” and where the concept of the 15 Minute City comes from, just check the white papers of the UN. If you want to know who is funding a large portion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives globally, keep your eyes on the UN.

While think-tanks like the WEF and summits like Davos are designed to keep political and financial elites informed on the overall agenda ahead, the UN is more of a vehicle for public engagement and implementation. They are the “governing body” that is supposed to give legitimacy to the globalist obsession with world government. They are the friendly face of the beast, and they come with many gifts and promises of justice and equity.

Of course, not everyone is buying it. In fact, the general assembly this week appears to be centered on that very issue – UN officials are frustrated that their goals have been put on hold and the public is not taking them seriously. This is the sentiment expressed by António Guterres in the following self organized UN interview summarizing the key topics to be discussed at the assembly.

Main takeaways include:

The lack of attendance by four of the five permanent security members with veto power, including Britain, France, Russia and China. Only Joe Biden will be present at the meeting, and we have to wonder given his fading cognitive abilities how much that will actually matter.

Climate change hysteria will once again be at the forefront of UN talks. The UN has consistently made false claims of record high temperatures (the records they use only go back 140 years and the Earth's temps have been far higher in the past). They also make false claims of increasing weather disasters (there is no evidence that today's weather events are any more dangerous than those of the past century, and no evidence that man-made carbon has any effect on the weather).

The UN wants to phase out fossil fuels, but this is impossible without a severe degradation of production and population. There is no “green energy” alternative available to fill the void that fossil fuels will leave behind. It would be a monumental disaster.

The UN wants to “reform” the international financial system. Meaning, most likely CBDCs will be a point of interest at the assembly, as well as concepts like Inclusive Capitalism. Reading between the lines, any trace of free markets will be done away with and replaced with a fully socialist framework; all in the name of “financial equity.” The UN has consistently presented the idea that the economy must be fair, but there is no such thing as economic fairness. Under socialism it is impossible to make everyone equally wealthy because governments cannot create wealth. All they can do is steal wealth and make everyone equally poor.

UN sentiments on the covid pandemic match with those we have seen out of the WEF and WHO, which is that they are visibly perturbed that their efforts for universal medical authoritarianism failed. We have seen this time and time again – Globalists are indignant over the lack of compliance from numerous countries and local governments on the lockdowns, mandates and vaccine passports.

Specifically, they are angry that the public was able to disseminate counter-information about covid even in the face of widespread censorship by Big Tech working in concert with political leaders. They don't like that so many of their covid claims have been debunked. The UN wants a stronger World Health Organization with more influence over national pandemic response decisions as well as more control over what information is allowed to circulate online.

The Ukraine war will be presented as a prime scapegoat. The UN blames the war for many of their programs on climate being disrupted (who cares about climate hysteria when the threat of WWIII looms large?). However, it's important to point out that the UN has made no viable effort to offer a diplomatic solution to the conflict. In fact, it seems as if they prefer the war to continue (Zelensky will be there to beg for even more money to keep the coflagration going).

Guterres indicates that he sees no chance of peace “according to UN charter and international law.” In other words, the UN is taking the same hard line stance as NATO, refusing to offer any concessions and avoiding all peace negotiations unless Russia exits Eastern Ukraine and Crimea completely, which is not going to happen. The UN knows that this means the war will continue as long as NATO countries continue to supply arms to Ukraine, unless Russia eliminates every facet of the existing Ukrainian government.

Finally, the UN will be talking a lot about AI, but in the capacity of regulation more that capability. The UN has sought to become the global regulator for AI for years as they continue to suggest that individual nation states cannot be trusted with the power that AI commands. Why should the UN be trusted with AI more than anyone else? This question is never addressed.

This year's assembly has launched with some undertones of angst, but this may very well be a part of the theater. After all, globalists need international strife and chaos so that they can then offer their solution of centralization as the cure. The UN might be hitting a brick wall today in terms of their climate and pandemic agendas, but there is always that next major crisis that could open doors for them in the near future.