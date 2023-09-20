American Churches Are Eerily Silent When The Country Needs Them Most
September 20, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYI had a relatively marginal Christian upbringing as a child and really didn’t become interested in questions of a metaphysical nature until later in life. My relationship to organized religion has always been to meet it with skepticism. I appreciate the fundamental moral messages and the aspirations to care for your fellow man, but I …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments