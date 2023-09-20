Brickbat: Up in Smoke
As part of what they say is an effort to curb smoking, French officials have proposed banning disposable vapes. "They create a reflex, a gesture, which children get used to, and then end up being drawn to tobacco," said Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. Officials also said the ban would be good for the environment because the vapes would no longer be tossed away after they are used.
