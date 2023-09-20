Conservative catfight over section 702 of FISA
September 20, 2023
The fight over renewing section 702 of FISA has highlighted a split among conservatives. Former Rep. Bob Goodlatte and Matthew Silver have attacked me and Michael Ellis by name over the issue in recent op-eds.
The issue is whether conservatives should join the left in demanding court orders based on probable cause before the FBI can search for data about Americans in a collection of 702 data that has already been gathered lawfully.
Goodlatte & Silver say yes; Ellis & Baker say no.
Here's the Goodlatte/Silver view.
https://lnkd.in/emkDs6M2
And here's our response, hot off the presses. https://t.co/jzf3H0UWce
We've also offered to debate them in a match refereed by the Federalist Society. Buy your popcorn early!
