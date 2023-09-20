The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fed Pauses Interest Rate Hikes But Signals Borrowing Costs Will Stay Higher for Longer

September 20, 2023   |   Tags:

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but stiffened its hawkish stance, with another rate increase projected by the end of the year and monetary policy kept significantly tighter through 2024 than previously expected. The post Fed Pauses Interest Rate Hikes But Signals Borrowing Costs Will Stay Higher for Longer appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x