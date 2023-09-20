Fed Pauses Interest Rate Hikes But Signals Borrowing Costs Will Stay Higher for Longer

September 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but stiffened its hawkish stance, with another rate increase projected by the end of the year and monetary policy kept significantly tighter through 2024 than previously expected. The post Fed Pauses Interest Rate Hikes But Signals Borrowing Costs Will Stay Higher for Longer appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...