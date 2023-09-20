Guest on “The Evolved Caveman” podcast

Dr. John Schinnerer invited my "Strangers on the Internet" podcast co-host Michelle Lange and me to be guests on an episode of his top 10 self-help podcast "The Evolved Caveman." The topic is "Maneuvering Online Dating in Today's World," and we talk about people who lie or make others feel unsafe on dating apps, the different experiences of men versus women on the apps, the criteria that individuals should use to find the right match, and much more.

Some may recall that John was also a guest on an episode of our podcast in which he spoke about evolving out of the man box, as he refers to it. We have enjoyed our conversations with him.

