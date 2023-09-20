Ibram Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research Hasn’t Produced Any Research

September 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Ibram X. Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research made headlines this month when it announced it would axe a third of its workforce. But those layoffs may not have much of an impact, considering the center has hardly produced any original research at all. The post Ibram Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research Hasn't Produced Any Research appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...