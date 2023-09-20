In Spite Of Illegals Being Imported To America Being A Treasonous Act, The Federal Government Continues To Import Them… (Video)

8 USC § 1324: Bringing in and harboring certain aliens (a) Criminal penalties (1)(A) Any person who- (i) knowing that a person is an alien, brings to or attempts to bring to the United States in any manner whatsoever such person at a place other than a designated port of entry or place other than …



Read More...