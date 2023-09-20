Watch Live: Garland Grilled Over Ray Epps, Hunter Biden Influence Peddling

Update (1250ET): AG Merrick Garland had few answers during a barrage of hard-hitting questions from Republicans, ranging from January 6th to investigating his boss, Joe Biden and family.

At one point, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) asked Garland why January 6th instigator Ray Epps was only charged with a misdemeanor, while the DOJ is "sending grandmas to prison."

"You're putting people away for 20 years for merely filming. Some weren't even there but you got the guy on video saying go into the Capitol, he's at the sight of first breach, and it's an indictment on a misdemeanor," he said.

To which Garland uncomfortably shifted in his seat and delivered a canned answer on Epps 'not being employed by the FBI.'

Rep. @RepThomasMassie questions Merrick Garland on Ray Epps: "You indicted him on a misdemeanors and meanwhile you're sending grandmas to prison. You're putting people away for 20 years for merely filming. Some weren't even there but you got the guy on video saying go into the… pic.twitter.com/iCoDCIl0fQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 20, 2023

Garland was also grilled by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who asked Garland whether he could guarantee that people buying Hunter Biden's 'art' weren't doing so to gain political favors from the Bidens, as well as whether the Biden DOJ dissolved the Trump-era China initiative as a result of Hunter's Chinese business deals.

According to Garland, he hasn't interfered with the DOJ's investigation of Hunter Biden, and never discussed the probe or received direction about it from anyone at the White House.

"Mr. Weiss has full authority to conduct his investigation however he wishes," said Garland, referring to the US attorney in Delaware who was appointed special counsel.

"The determination of where to bring cases and what kind of cases to bring were left to Mr. Weiss," claimed Garland.

Gaetz also asked Garland whether the DOJ 'lost count' of the number of federal assets present at the Capitol on January 6th, 2001.

AG GARLAND REFUSES TO ANSWER:



• Can you guarantee the people buying Hunter Biden’s “art” aren’t doing so to gain political favors from the Bidens?



• Did the Biden DOJ dissolve the Trump-era China Initiative as a result of Hunter’s Chinese business deals?



• On January 6th,… pic.twitter.com/uqiVkjgOVL — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 20, 2023

More clips from the hearing:

.@Congressman_JVD EXPLODES on AG Garland For The 'Anti-Catholic' FBI Memo



VAN DREW: "Yes or no...Do you agree that Traditional Catholics are domestic extremists?"



GARLAND: "The idea that someone with my family background would discriminate against any religion is so outrageous… pic.twitter.com/zqwAHbuYNj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 20, 2023

Why can't Biden AG Merrick Garland unequivocally say he has not discussed the Hunter Biden criminal probe with Special Counsel David Weiss — especially in light of whistleblower testimony of political interference? pic.twitter.com/js4AVFd4Sd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

Rep. McClintock tells Garland Jack Smith had a prosecution overturned by Supreme Court, was involved in IRS scandal, "and you appointed him to prosecute Joe Biden's top opponent?" Garland: "Those are the kinds of questions judges would rule out of order.pic.twitter.com/fcb8d6NCQH — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 20, 2023

* * *

Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time since a special counsel brought two criminal indictments against former President Donald Trump, and a sweetheart plea deal for Hunter Biden collapsed.

Chairman Jim Jordan opened the session.

Out of the gate, Garland says he won't talk about discussions with David C. Weiss, the special counsel in the Hunter Biden case.

To review:

Why hasn't DOJ been square with us? pic.twitter.com/NnIy0E4fWr — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 19, 2023

And now for the questions:

"Have you had personal contact with anyone at FBI headquarters about the Hunter Biden investigation?" -@RepMikeJohnson



"Uh..... I don't recollect the answer to that question."

-Attorney General Garland



What are they hiding? pic.twitter.com/9EVNZVXsOC — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 20, 2023

Garland also insisted that the DOJ doesn't apply two standards of justice.

.@Jim_Jordan: "There’s one investigation protecting President Biden. There's another one attacking President Trump.



The Justice Department's got both sides of the equation covered." pic.twitter.com/DIqirqmwSD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 20, 2023

Attorney General Garland just falsely argued that DOJ doesn't apply two standards of justice.



It's clear that if you're a Biden or Clinton you're held to a different standard of "justice" than normal Americans.



Everyone sees it. pic.twitter.com/h1AFmbWmFk — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 20, 2023

Watch live:

