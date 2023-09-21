Experts, Media Wrong! Covid “Vaccine” mRNA Ends up in Mothers’ Milk

(WND)—A new study of lactating women who took the COVID vaccine finds “trace mRNA amounts were detected” up to 45 hours after vaccination in the breast milk of 10 the women – contradicting the government’s and vaccine enthusiasts’ official narrative that mRNA was safe for breastfeeding moms and their infants because it did not travel throughout the body.

“Our findings suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA administered to lactating mothers can spread systematically to breast milk in the first two days after maternal vaccination,” states the study, “Biodistribution of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in human breast milk,” published in the October 2023 edition of the British medical journal Lancet.

A 2022 JAMA study was the first to discover traces of mRNA in women’s breast milk.

The paper’s authors remain pro-vax, stating “COVID-19 mRNA vaccines play a vital role in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 infection,” and that “we believe breastfeeding post-vaccination is safe, especially 48 hours after vaccination.”

But now they add this cautionary caveat: “Although we believe breastfeeding after mRNA vaccination is safe, a dialogue between a breastfeeding mother and her healthcare provider should address the benefit/risk considerations of breastfeeding in the first two days after maternal mRNA vaccination. The significance of this research extends beyond the scope of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The findings provide valuable insights into the transport and presence of vaccine mRNA in breast milk, which can be relevant for assessing the safety and efficacy of future mRNA-based therapies administered to lactating women.”

COVID dissident journalists, who have questioned government and media narratives surrounding the COVID jab and denounced ongoing elites’ efforts to bar critical viewpoints as “misinformation,” were quick to respond to the new study.

“The US government said it was safe for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine because the injected mRNA stayed in the arm and did not travel through the body. But now a new Lancet study, which found mRNA in breast milk, shows the government lied,” posted Michael Shellenberger on X Wednesday.

Shellenberger posted the opening segments of an article (currently behind a paywall) by Alex Gutentag on the Lancet study in his PUBLIC Substack, under the headline: “Covid Vaccine mRNA In Breast Milk Shows CDC Lied About Safety.” The subhead reads: “US government lacked scientific evidence before recommending mRNA vaccines to pregnant and breastfeeding women; Facebook censored those sharing accurate information.”

In her piece, Gutentag writes: “It is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women to get vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In fact, according to the CDC, vaccination during pregnancy benefits the baby, and ‘reports have shown that breastfeeding people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies.’”

“The CDC wasn’t alone,” she continues. “The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology repeatedly urged pregnant and breastfeeding women to get vaccinated. There was no reason to worry, experts said, because injected mRNA stays in the arm and does not travel around the body.”

Gutentag quotes the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine “assur[ing] mothers” in a December 2020 statement: “It is unlikely that the vaccine lipid would enter the bloodstream and reach breast tissue … If it does, it is even less likely that either the intact nanoparticle or mRNA transfer into milk.”

“But now a pivotal new study, published in the Lancet yesterday, reveals that this was always a lie,” she writes.

The National Human Genome Research Institute defines mRNA as follows: “Messenger RNA (abbreviated mRNA) is a type of single-stranded RNA involved in protein synthesis. mRNA is made from a DNA template during the process of transcription. The role of mRNA is to carry protein information from the DNA in a cell’s nucleus to the cell’s cytoplasm (watery interior), where the protein-making machinery reads the mRNA sequence and translates each three-base codon into its corresponding amino acid in a growing protein chain.”

CDC page still recommends vaccine for women breastfeeding

In a still-active CDC informational page titled, “COVID-19 Vaccines While Pregnant or Breastfeeding,” the federal agency states the following:

“COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people aged 6 months and older. This includes people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or those who might become pregnant in the future.”

“Available data on safety of COVID-19 vaccination while breastfeeding indicate no severe reactions after the first or second dose, neither in the breastfeeding person not the breastfed child…

“There has been no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 vaccines are harmful to either people who have received a vaccine and are breastfeeding or to their babies.”

It states: “COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause COVID-19 in anyone, including pregnant people and their babies. None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain live virus. Vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 in people who are breastfeeding. Recent reports have shown that breastfeeding people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies. More data are needed to determine what level of protection these antibodies might provide to the baby.”

The CDC page states that the agency’s “COVID-19 vaccine recommendations have been updated as of September 12. The content on this page is no longer current and will be updated to align with the new recommendations.”

