Judge Shoots Down Hunter Biden’s Bid To Avoid Facing Gun Charges in Person

September 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will appear on Oct. 3 in a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, to face gun charges, a judge ordered on Wednesday, in the first-ever prosecution of a sitting U.S. president's child.



