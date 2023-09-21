Teen Murderers in Las Vegas Identified, Ending Racial Speculation

The viral video of two teens on a murderous joy ride in Las Vegas last month sparked conversations on social media about the assailants’ races. Now, the speculation can be put to rest as the teens have been identified as an Hispanic driver and a Black passenger.

Here’s the story generated by Discern Reporter, followed by my commentary…

Teens Appear in Court Following Heinous Viral Video Leading to Arrests

According to sources, two teenagers from Las Vegas have been accused of intentionally hitting and killing a cyclist. Allegedly, within a two-hour span, they also attempted to kill another biker, stole three cars, and committed a burglary, as revealed to the 8 News Now Investigators.

Records show that Jesus Ayala, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the alleged crime spree, is facing 18 charges, including murder, attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, and various larceny and burglary charges. The second suspect, Jzamir Keys, 16, is also facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and battery, identified by police as the passenger in the vehicle.

The charges against Ayala and Keys are related to the death of Andreas “Andy” Probst, a retired California police chief. Probst was riding his bicycle in a marked lane on August 14 near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway in the northwest Las Vegas valley when Ayala allegedly intentionally crashed into him.

Initially, Probst’s death was classified as a hit-and-run. However, at the end of August, a student brought a video of the alleged murder to a school resource officer who then alerted the police about it.

Ayala was taken into custody on the morning of the hit-and-run incident, while Keys was arrested on Tuesday. Both were later certified as adults in the court system.

Sources informed the 8 News Now Investigators that the stolen car allegedly used by Ayala and Keys to murder Probst was found abandoned near Craig Road and Jones Boulevard, less than 10 minutes from the crash site. The vehicle had blood on its windshield.

Before Probst’s murder, the teenagers reportedly attempted to hit another cyclist in the area of Fort Apache and Washburn Roads, about half an hour earlier, according to the police. After Probst’s death, they allegedly stole two more cars in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive. Approximately an hour later, the teenagers crashed the two stolen cars into each other near a shopping plaza at Lake Mead and Rainbow Boulevards, as per sources.

Allegedly, the teenagers then broke into a garage, taking several items, before returning to the area where Probst was hit and killed in one of the crashed stolen cars.

While Ayala was apprehended by the officers, Keys managed to flee the scene.

Back in August, the police did not have sufficient evidence to charge Ayala with murder, as the video did not surface until two weeks later.

Both teenagers made their initial appearances in adult court on Thursday.

Commentary: Growing Teen Nihilism

“They don’t care,” my adult son told me. “They just don’t have any regard for life, property, or consequences of desecrating either.”

He was referring to what seems to be an exponentially growing threat from nihilistic teens and young adults in America. I often lean on my son for understanding of youth since he is a millennial. And as he sees it, Gen Z is better than his generation in some ways but far worse in others.

Anecdotally, he is absolutely correct. We’re seeing statistics claiming more Gen Zers are leaning conservative than their millennial predecessors, but we’re also watching teen and young adult crime rising dramatically in nearly every major city in America. And contrary to popular belief from the right, it’s not just blue cities that are getting hit. While Democrat policies have exacerbated the trend, even cities that lean red are seeing crime rates rise.

As far as I’m concerned, the only thing that can reverse the course of this nation is massive revival. I know that’s arguably the answer to all of our major problems to the point that it’s almost cliche, but it’s undeniable to those of us who are emersed in the news throughout the day. Kids like the ones who casually murdered Andy Probst are not going away through counseling, more money funneled into education, or political solutions.

Only God can change hearts and minds on the massive scale that we need right now.

