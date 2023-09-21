[WATCH] When Bad Cops Realize They’ve Been Arrested

September 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The notion that a person being interrogated should display grief or concern upon learning about someone is death as an indicator of their guilt has always been a point of contention for me. However, when one considers the gravity of being accused of murder and the potential consequences it entails, it becomes apparent that in that moment, one's own life may also be at stake.



Read More...