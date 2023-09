Almost Half Of All Young Adults In The United States Are Living With Their Parents

September 22, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

When are we going to wake up and admit that our system is failing? If close to half of our young adults find themselves needing to live with their parents, we have a major crisis on our hands. Yes, there are some young people that are simply lazy and don’t want to work hard enough. …



Read More...