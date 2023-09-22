‘American Cities Need Republicans’: Dallas’s Democratic Mayor Announces He’s Switching to GOP
September 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The Democratic mayor of Dallas is becoming a Republican, saying the "future of America’s great urban centers" relies on mayors who "champion law and order and practice fiscal conservatism." The post 'American Cities Need Republicans': Dallas's Democratic Mayor Announces He's Switching to GOP appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
