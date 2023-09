Amid Ethics Scandal, Biden’s Favorite Super PAC Taps White House Staffers For Ad Blitz

September 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden’s favorite super PAC is deepening its ties to the White House as it faces allegations of illegally concealing its donors from the public. The post Amid Ethics Scandal, Biden's Favorite Super PAC Taps White House Staffers For Ad Blitz appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...